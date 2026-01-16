US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday night that the “Board of Peace for Gaza" has been created, adding that the names of the members would be made public at a later date.

"It is my Great Honor to announce that THE BOARD OF PEACE has been formed. The Members of the Board will be announced shortly, but I can say with certainty that it is the Greatest and Most Prestigious Board ever assembled at any time, any place. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he wrote in a post on Truth Social.

The “Board of Peace" is part of Trump’s 20-point peace plan for Gaza, which led to the ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization this past October.

The plan stipulates that the “Board of Peace" serves as an international transitional oversight body that supervises and provides oversight for Gaza's transitional administration during a post-ceasefire reconstruction period.

As part of the plan, day-to-day administration is handled by a technocratic Palestinian Arab committee overseen by an intermediate executive committee. The “Board of Peace" is chaired by President Trump himself and is expected to include around 10-15 leaders from Arab, Western, and other countries.

A senior representative on the ground in Gaza is former UN Middle East envoy Nickolay Mladenov.

Trump’s post comes a day after his Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, announced that the US would now move to implement the second phase of the Trump administration's Gaza peace plan.

Witkoff's announcement on Phase Two was made despite the fact that the body of Ran Gvili, the last hostage, continues to be held in Gaza.

As part of the conditions of the ceasefire, Hamas was to have returned all the hostages it was holding in Phase One, but it continues to hold Gvili’s body, while claiming that it does not know where the body is.

Israel has provided critical information on the burial place of Gvili, but Hamas has ignored it.

The Israeli government has maintained its opposition to the implementation of the second phase before Hamas fulfills all of its obligations from the first stage, including the return of Gvili.