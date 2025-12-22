In recent days, the security establishment has expressed growing frustration with Hamas’s conduct regarding the return of the remains of kidnapped pilot Ran Gvili z”l.

Senior officials say Hamas has yet to interrogate several Islamic Jihad terrorists believed to possess crucial information about Gvili’s burial site, despite Israel having transferred their names. According to the officials, Hamas’s inaction is viewed in Israel as deliberate foot-dragging.

IDF Radio reported that Israel conveyed a clear message to Hamas that questioning those terrorists could lead to locating the exact burial site. Nevertheless, Hamas has so far refrained from taking the necessary steps.

During the fighting in Gaza, Israel deliberately avoided eliminating the terrorists in question - a small group - out of concern that the information they hold would be lost if they were killed.

The approach recalls Israel’s past policy of refraining from targeting terrorists who possessed information about the whereabouts of Lt. Hadar Goldin z"l.

Current assessments within the security establishment indicate that Gvili is buried in eastern Gaza City, most likely in the Sajaiya or Zeitoun neighborhoods.

Sources familiar with the matter said, “There are people in Gaza who know more than we do, but we remain optimistic that this issue will ultimately be resolved.”