Ghazi Hamad, a member of the political bureau of the Hamas terror organization, accused Israel of failing to implement the second stage of the ceasefire agreement signed at the Sharm el-Sheikh summit in October.

​He claimed that since the agreement was signed, Israel has committed more than 900 documented violations, which were submitted for review to the mediating countries: Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey.

​Hamad further claimed that Israel is preventing the entry of goods and materials needed for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip and is also refusing to allow the two-way opening of the Rafah crossing.

​He expressed doubt regarding Israel’s willingness to move forward to the next stage, which includes, among other things, the withdrawal of IDF forces from the Strip and the start of reconstruction efforts.

​Regarding the body of Ran Gvili, the last hostage whose remains are still being held in Gaza, Hamad noted that Hamas returned 27 bodies to Israel within a short time despite what he claimed were “logistical difficulties” on the ground.

He said the search for Gvili’s body is ongoing and promised it will be transferred to Israel once accurate information about its location is obtained.

​He added that the issue was discussed at a meeting held in Cairo with the participation of representatives from the IDF, the Shin Bet, and the mediating countries.