Speaking to the UN Security Council on Wednesday, Ambassador Mike Waltz, the US Representative to the United Nations, outlined the "clear path forward" for the Middle East under President Trump’s 20-Point Peace Plan.

Waltz emphasized that while significant progress has been made in reducing hostilities and returning hostages, the total disarmament of the Hamas terrorist organization remains a non-negotiable prerequisite for the reconstruction of Gaza.

Waltz began by reminding the Council of the grim reality that existed only months ago, when "the terrorist group Hamas brutally controlled Gaza." He noted that the group "sacrificed their own people for their propaganda aims" and kept 48 hostages "suffering in the tunnels that Hamas had built - instead of rebuilding Gaza - and forced them in many cases to dig their own graves."

He noted a significant expansion in humanitarian assistance since the start of the implementation of Trump’s peace plan in October, which saw a ceasefire go into effect and all hostages returned home. Waltz stated that for over three months, the volume of aid has "passed the benchmark established by the UN of 4,200 trucks entering Gaza each week."

Looking toward the future, Waltz introduced "Phase Two" of the peace initiative, which focuses on security and governance. He highlighted the role of the International Stabilization Force, which will "create security, preserve peace, and establish a durable terror-free environment." Additionally, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) has been tasked with restoring vital services and forging a "productive economy" under the oversight of the Board of Peace.

Addressing critics of the new diplomatic structure, Waltz was blunt. "The Board is not talking, it’s doing," he said, dismissing the "chattering class" that has labeled the Board of Peace as unconventional or unprecedented. "The old ways were not working," Waltz declared. "We had choices of Hamas continuing to control Gaza, and occupation of Gaza, or a new way."

The Ambassador noted that the Board of Peace, which includes 27 nations - including eight Gulf Arab countries and other Muslim-majority nations - will host its inaugural meeting in Washington on Thursday. He announced that the Board is prepared to pledge over $5 billion for rebuilding efforts.

At the same time, Waltz issued a stern warning that no reconstruction would proceed without the complete elimination of terror infrastructure. "Hamas must and will disarm; all military, terror, and offensive infrastructure, including tunnels and weapon production facilities, must be destroyed and not rebuilt," he stated.

Waltz concluded his remarks with a firm commitment to regional security, asserting that "Gaza must be demilitarized and deradicalized." He promised that under the new administration’s vision, "there will be no more October 7s" and expressed confidence in a new "era of security, prosperity, and opportunity for the Middle East."