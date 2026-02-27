During a recent meeting, Hamas negotiating team led by Khalil al-Hayya, Egyptian General Intelligence Directorate Director Hassan Rashad, and Board of Peace coordinator Nickolay Mladenov, discussed the list of Israel's demands for the "day after" the war in Gaza.

According to the Lebanese al-Akhbar newspaper, Israel is demanding that all "resistance organizations," that is, the Palestinian Arab terrorist organizations, disarm completely.

In addition, Israel is demanding that Hamas hand over maps of the tunnels in the area that will be controlled by the Palestinian Arabs, which are estimated to be 350 kilometers long.

Israel also demands that Hamas be prevented from having any authority over Arab security personnel that will operate under the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, and to include anti-Hamas militia members in the Palestinian police force.