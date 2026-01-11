Bangladesh announced on Saturday that it has informed the United States of its desire to join the international stabilization force that would be deployed in Gaza, Reuters reported.

According to Dhaka, National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman met in Washington with US diplomats Allison Hooker and Paul Kapur.

During the meeting, Rahman “expressed Bangladesh's interest in principle to be part of the international stabilization force that would be deployed in Gaza," a Bangladeshi government statement said, according to Reuters.

The statement did not specify what role Bangladesh hopes to play. The US State Department did not immediately comment.

A UN Security Council resolution adopted in mid‑November, as part of President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan, authorized a so‑called “Board of Peace" and participating countries to establish a temporary International Stabilization Force in Gaza, where a ceasefire began in October.

Axios reported this past week that Trump is expected to announce the establishment of the Gaza Board of Peace this coming week as part of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement.

Countries expected to join include the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt and Turkey, according to Axios.

As for the stabilization force, countries approached for potential contributions included Azerbaijan, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey.

Azerbaijan this week ruled out participation in the Gaza force, with President Ilham Aliyev stressing that Azerbaijan would not engage militarily outside its borders under any circumstances. "I am not considering participation in hostilities outside Azerbaijan at all."

Bangladesh and Israel have no formal diplomatic relations, as the Muslim-majority nation has consistently refused to recognize Israel since and has repeatedly stated that it will not establish ties with Israel until a sovereign, independent Palestinian state is established.