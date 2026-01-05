Azerbaijan has ruled out sending any of its troops to take part in peacekeeping missions abroad, including in Gaza, President Ilham Aliyev said Monday night.

Speaking in an interview with Azeri television channels and quoted by Reuters, Aliyev confirmed that Baku had been in contact with US President Donald Trump's administration regarding the possible operation of a peacekeeping force in Gaza. According to the president, Azerbaijan submitted detailed inquiries to Washington.

"We prepared a questionnaire of more than 20 questions and provided it to the American side. No participation in peacekeeping forces is envisaged," Aliyev said.

He stressed that Azerbaijan would not engage militarily outside its borders under any circumstances. "I am not considering participation in hostilities outside Azerbaijan at all."

An Azerbaijani government source said in November that the country does not intend to send peacekeeping forces to Gaza unless there is a complete cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hamas.

The statement came amid ongoing discussions led by the United States regarding the formation of an International Stabilization Force (ISF) of approximately 20,000 troops, as part of Trump's Gaza peace plan.

Countries approached for potential contributions included Azerbaijan, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey.