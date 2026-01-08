US President Donald Trump is expected to announce the establishment of the Gaza Board of Peace next week as part of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement, two US officials and two sources familiar with the matter told Axios’ Barak Ravid on Wednesday.

The new board, to be chaired by Trump and composed of roughly 15 world leaders, is intended to supervise the still‑to‑be‑formed Palestinian technocratic government and oversee Gaza’s reconstruction.

A source with direct knowledge said, "Invitations are going out to key countries to be members of the board."

Countries expected to join include the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt and Turkey, according to Axios.

US officials noted that the plan could still shift depending on developments in other areas of Trump’s foreign policy agenda, including Venezuela and the Ukraine‑Russia peace talks. The White House declined to comment.

Former UN envoy to the Middle East Nikolay Mladenov will serve as the board’s representative on the ground, according to Axios, which added that Mladenov is in Israel this week for meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials ahead of Trump’s announcement.

Netanyahu’s agreement to move to phase two of the deal during his meeting with Trump last week helped clear the way for the upcoming declaration.

The first meeting of the Gaza Board of Peace could take place later this month during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Trump said last month that he would announce the membership of the Board of Peace in early 2026, adding it will include world leaders.

"It will be one of the most legendary boards ever," he said at the time, noting it will be made up of "heads of the most important countries in the world - Kings, heads of state, and presidents - they all want to be on the 'Board of Peace.'"