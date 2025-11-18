The UN Security Council on Monday approved the US-backed resolution to establish an international force in Gaza.

13 countries voted in favor. Russia and China abstained.

The proposal is based on US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan for the Gaza Strip. Its main elements include establishing an international force to stabilize the region, disarming Hamas, and creating a “pathway to the establishment of a Palestinian state.”

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, responded to the resolution’s approval, noting that it includes an explicit statement on disarming Hamas.

“Disarming Hamas is a fundamental condition. There will be no future in Gaza as long as Hamas holds weapons,” Danon stated.

On Friday, the United States and a coalition of key Middle Eastern and Muslim-majority nations issued a joint statement expressing strong support for the resolution, noting it “offers a pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood.”

The clause in the draft resolution calling for a pathway to the establishment of a Palestinian state drew sharp criticism from several government ministers in Israel, but the wording of the resolution was not amended prior to the vote.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed his long-standing opposition to the establishment of a Palestinian state west of the Jordan River.

“Our opposition to a Palestinian state on any part of this territory has not changed in the slightest,” he clarified.