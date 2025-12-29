Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida this afternoon (Monday) for his meeting with US President Donald Trump.

At the beginning of the meeting, President Trump stated that he wanted to move to Phase 2 of the Gaza peace plan "as quickly as possible," but stressed that "there must be a disarming" of the Hamas terrorist organization.

Trump also praised Prime Minister Netanyahu. "He's a war-time prime minister, he's done a phenomenal job. He's taken Israel through a very dangerous period of trauma. Israel, with other people, might not exist right now."

"If you had the wrong prime minister, Israel right now would not exist," he added. "We worked together and we were extremely victorious."

The US President also addressed the Iranian threat, stating: "Now I hear that Iran is trying to build up again. And if they are, we're gonna have to knock them down. We'll knock the hell out of them. But hopefully that's not happening."

When asked if he would support an Israeli attack on Iran if Iran does not agree to a deal and continues its development of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles, Trump answered "yes."

"Missiles, yes, the nuclear, fast," he said. "We'll do it immediately."

When asked about the possibility of the start of the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire before the release of the last remaining hostage in Gaza, Ran Gvili, Trump called Ran a "wonderful young man" and referenced his "wonderful parents," who were in attendance.

"He's the only one left, and we're doing everything we can to get his body back," Trump said.

Prime Minister Netanyahu also praised President Trump. "We've never had a friend like President Trump in the White House. It's not even close ... I think Israel is very blessed to have President Trump leading the United States and leading the free world at this time. I think it's not merely Israel's great fortune. I think it's the world's great fortune."