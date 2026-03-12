Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Thursday morning held a situational assessment at the Kirya military headquarters, issuing an unprecedented warning to the Lebanese government.

Following Wednesday's heavy missile barrages on northern and central Israel, during which 200 rockets were fired and 120 crossed into Israel, Katz warned that Israel will not hesitate to begin a widescale ground operation if the threat to northern Israel does not cease immediately.

"I warned the Lebanese President that if the Lebanese government cannot control the area and prevent Hezbollah from threatening northern communities and firing towards Israel, then we will take the territory and do it ourselves," Katz said during the meeting.

"The Prime Minister and I instructed the IDF to prepare to expand the IDF's operations in Lebanon and return quiet and security to the northern towns. We promised quiet and security to the northern towns, and that is exactly what we will provide."

Also attending the assessment were the IDF Deputy Chief of Staff Tamir Yadai, the Defense Ministry's Director General Amir Baram, IDF Operations Directorate chief Itzik Cohen, and IAF chief Tomer Bar.