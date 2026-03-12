Troops from the IDF's “Mountains" Brigade (810), under the command of the 210th Division, are operating at several locations in the Mount Dov area in southern Lebanon.

The purpose of the cross-border activity is to strengthen the defensive posture for the residents of northern Israel.

As part of their operations, the brigade’s troops located holding position, rocket launchers and weapons storage facilities belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization, containing mortar shells and additional weapons.

All of the weapons that were located were destroyed by IDF soldiers.

Launcher position IDF spokesperson

Mortar shell and launch platform IDF spokesperson