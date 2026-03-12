"רק הממ"ד נשאר שלם": נס בעמק חפר צילום: כבאות והצלה לישראל

A house in a moshav in Emek Hefer was hit Wednesday night during the missile barrage launched by Hezbollah toward the area.

Since Wednesday, Hezbollah has fired about 200 rockets toward Israel. According to estimates, about 120 crossed into Israeli territory, while another 80 did not cross the border.

The regional council said that a rocket fired by the Lebanese terrorist organization landed in the yard of the house, causing it severe damage and causing secondary damage to several nearby homes. Several people at the scene were treated for shock, but no physical injuries were reported.

The Emek Hefer Regional Council said there were no injuries because the residents were inside a protected room.

"Only the safe room remained completely intact. Once again it was proven that entering a protected space when a siren is heard, and remaining there until the Home Front Command announces the end of the event, saves lives," the Council said.

Emek Hefer Regional Council head Galit Shaul said at the scene: "Fortunately, despite the strike next to the house, the family entered the protected room and everyone is safe and sound. The entire street has been searched, the area has been cleared, and we are in control of the situation. Aside from property damage, everyone is completely fine."