William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish organizations, condemned New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's decision to cancel the executive order signed by his predecessor, Eric Adams, in June of 2025, which had formally recognized the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism.

"Mayor Madani's decision to cancel New York's adoption of the IHRA definition of antisemitism, along with related presidential orders aimed at addressing antisemitic discrimination, is a troubling indicator of the direction he is leading the city, just one day after taking office," Daroff said.

He noted that "two-thirds of US states and the District of Columbia, large cities, over 30 states, and hundreds of universities, sports organizations, and government entities rely on the IHRA working definition as the most authoritative and widely accepted tool in the world for identifying antisemitism. This widespread adoption reflects a clear understanding: identifying antisemitism is crucial in order to effectively combat it."

"The IHRA definition does not silence political debate. It provides necessary clarity, especially when antisemitism manifests through denial of Jewish self-definition or the isolation of Israel. Its cancellation reduces New York's ability to identify and respond to antisemitism at a time when the number of incidents continues to rise," he warned.

"New York City should clearly lead in moral integrity and determination in confronting antisemitism. This decision signals the opposite direction," Daroff concluded.

The director of another Jewish organization noted that it is difficult to overstate how disturbing it is that one of Mamdani's first actions as mayor involves rescinding orders that dealt with the protection of New York's Jews.

Mamdani was officially sworn in as Mayor of New York City in a small ceremony just after midnight on New Year's Day, and was later sworn in again in a public ceremony led by Senator Bernie Sanders.

Mamdani has faced criticism for his policies and particularly for his anti-Israel stance, after refusing to disavow the phrase “globalize the intifada,” and for criticizing Israel on October 8, 2023 - just one day after the Hamas massacre in southern Israel.

He has repeatedly accused Israel of war crimes in its battle against Hamas in Gaza, and has vowed to arrest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visits New York City.