Two men have been charged with terrorism-related offenses following an attempted bombing outside New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's residence at Gracie Mansion. The incident occurred on Saturday amid an anti-Islam protest.

The suspects, 18-year-old Emir Balat and 19-year-old Ibrahim Kayumi, allegedly tried to detonate two homemade explosive devices during the event. A third device was later discovered in their vehicle. Fortunately, none of the explosives detonated properly, preventing any injuries or fatalities.

According to New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, the pair admitted to being motivated by the Islamic State group (IS) after viewing its propaganda materials. One suspect reportedly expressed a desire for the attack to surpass the scale of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, which killed three people and injured hundreds. During transport to the station, Balat allegedly stated, "If I didn't do it, someone else will come and do it."

Court documents reveal that both suspects waived their right to remain silent. Balat reportedly wrote a note pledging allegiance to IS and calling for violence against nonbelievers. Kayumi stated he was affiliated with the group and drew partial inspiration from its content.

The devices were improvised explosive devices (IEDs) constructed from glass bottles containing triacetone triperoxide-a highly volatile homemade explosive-along with fragmentation materials such as nuts and bolts, and fitted with firework-style fuses. Video footage captured one suspect igniting a device that failed to explode after hitting a barrier; a second was lit and then dropped.

The suspects, who have no prior criminal records, appeared in court wearing prison jumpsuits on Monday. A federal magistrate ordered them detained until their next hearing on April 8. They face serious charges, including attempting to provide material support to IS and using a weapon of mass destruction.

Balat's attorney described his client as a U.S. citizen and high school senior dealing with personal challenges, with no previous arrests.

Mayor Mamdani responded by stating the suspects "should be held fully accountable for their actions," adding, "We will continue to keep New Yorkers safe. We will not tolerate terrorism or violence in our city."

The protest was organized by far-right influencer Jake Lang, a pardoned January 6 rioter. His group was outnumbered by over 100 counter-protesters, leading to clashes. Separately, 21-year-old Ian McGuiness and three others were charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction after McGuiness allegedly used pepper spray on counter-protesters.

Police praised officers who intervened swiftly and without regard for their safety. The NYPD and FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force are continuing their investigation, analyzing evidence and following leads. Commissioner Tisch emphasized that while the city was fortunate the devices failed, "luck is never a strategy," given their potential for devastating harm.