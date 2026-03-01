New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Friday strongly condemned the joint military strikes carried out by the US and Israel against Iran, calling them a dangerous escalation.

Mamdani described the strikes as “a catastrophic escalation in an illegal war of aggression."

“Bombing cities. Killing civilians. Opening a new theater of war. Americans do not want this. They do not want another war in pursuit of regime change. They want relief from the affordability crisis. They want peace," Mamdani said.

Mamdani stated that his immediate focus is on ensuring the safety of New Yorkers. He said he has been in contact with the city’s Police Commissioner and emergency management officials and that proactive measures are being taken, including increased coordination across agencies and enhanced patrols of sensitive locations.

He also addressed Iranian residents of New York directly, saying they are “part of the fabric of this city" and assuring them of their safety.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris also voiced opposition to the strikes, accusing President Donald Trump of dragging the US into what she described as a war the American people do not want.

In a statement released on February 28, 2026, Harris said, “Let me be clear: I am opposed to a regime-change war in Iran, and our troops are being put in harm's way for the sake of Trump's war of choice."

She characterized the strikes as a “dangerous and unnecessary gamble with American lives" that she said jeopardizes regional stability and America’s global standing. Harris added that while she recognizes the threat posed by Iran and maintains that it must never be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon, she believes the current military action is not the appropriate way to address that threat.

Harris also criticized the President’s past statements regarding Iran, asserting that his previous claims about ending wars and about the status of Iran’s nuclear program were untrue. She noted that the President has acknowledged the possibility of American casualties as the conflict unfolds.

“Our troops deserve a Commander-in-Chief who approaches decisions on matters of war and peace with the same steadiness and discipline our troops show every day," she said, adding that Congress must use all available powers to prevent further US involvement in the conflict.