Antisemitic hate crimes in New York City rose 182% year over year in January 2026, according to figures released by the NYPD, the Jewish News Syndicate reported.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force investigated 31 antisemitic hate crimes last month, compared to 11 in January 2025, and "accounted for more than half of all the hate crime incidents in January," the NYPD stated.

Anti-Muslim hate crimes ranked second in New York City, with seven recorded last month, less than a quarter of the number of hate crimes committed against Jews and less than the number of antisemitic hate crimes in January 2025. There were zero recorded anti-Muslim hate crimes in January 2025.

The year-on-year rise in antisemitic hate crimes coincides with the first month of the administration of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, whose election sparked concerns of growing antisemitism in the city with the largest Jewish population in America.

On Holocaust Remembrance Day last week, a Queens rabbi was assaulted in the Forest Hills neighborhood in a suspected antisemitic attack. According to Yeshiva World News, the attack occurred when a rabbi was approached by a suspect who, without provocation, began shouting and cursing antisemitic epithets before punching him in the face and throwing him to the ground.

Last Wednesday evening, a man was filmed repeatedly driving a car into the doors of a synagogue at the Chabad-Lubavitch headquarters in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

Earlier in January, the New York Post reported that a Jewish family was followed and harassed by a woman who punched the family's father after shouting that she was going to "kill all the Jews."

On his first day in office, Mamdani issued an executive order revoking all orders signed by Adams after September 26, 2024. This meant that the IHRA recognition was revoked, as well as an Adams order prohibiting mayoral appointees and agency staff from boycotting and disinvesting from Israel. Critics have warned that this move legitimizes forms of antisemitism that hide behind alleged criticism of Israel and "Zionists."