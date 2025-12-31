New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday released the first annual report of the Mayor’s Office to Combat Antisemitism, marking the conclusion of his term in office.

The report, issued jointly with the Mayor’s Office to Combat Antisemitism Executive Director, Moshe Davis, documents the policy framework, operational structures, and legislative strategy developed since the office’s establishment in May 2025. It is the first such municipal office in a major US city dedicated exclusively to combating antisemitism.

According to the report, the office was created in response to a sharp rise in antisemitic incidents following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks on Israel. Antisemitic incidents accounted for a majority of hate crimes in New York City during early 2025, prompting what the administration described as the need for a coordinated, citywide response.

The report outlines several core components of the administration’s approach, including the adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism, the establishment of an interagency task force spanning more than 35 city agencies, and the issuance of four executive orders addressing antisemitism in procurement, public messaging, law enforcement coordination, and protections for houses of worship.

“After the attacks of October 7, 2023, I wasn’t afraid to say what so many New Yorkers were feeling: We were not alright. That was the truth and a call to action,” Mayor Adams said in a statement accompanying the report. “Confronting antisemitism has been a priority for our administration. New York City is home to the largest Jewish community outside of Israel - a point of pride and responsibility.”

Adams said the administration focused on pairing public condemnation of antisemitism with enforceable policy. “In a few short months, we delivered four executive orders, built an interagency task force dedicated to coordinating responses, and adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism,” he said, while noting that “there is still more work to be done.”

First Deputy Mayor Randy Mastro said the report reflects a comprehensive governmental response. “We find ourselves at a crossroad in this city with antisemitism raging,” Mastro said. “Such hate cannot go unchecked here, home to the largest Jewish population of any city in the world.”

Executive Director Moshe Davis described the report as both a record and a guide for other municipalities. “We cannot control world events or eradicate centuries-old hatred, but we can do what government does best: create policy, enforce the law, educate, and speak with moral clarity,” Davis said. “This report is both a record of what we accomplished and a blueprint for what municipal government ought to do.”

The report includes historical analysis of antisemitism in New York City, legal and policy examinations of executive orders and proposed legislation, and a roadmap for future efforts, including legislative priorities, citywide training initiatives, and enhanced enforcement mechanisms. Appendices contain the full text of executive orders, mayoral speeches, and draft legislation.

The announcement builds on actions taken throughout 2025, including the launch of the Mayor’s Office to Combat Antisemitism, creation of an interagency task force, recognition of the IHRA definition, and the signing of executive orders prohibiting discriminatory procurement practices against Israel and directing the NYPD to review policies governing protests near houses of worship.

The report was released on Mayor Adams’s final day in office. Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is scheduled to be sworn in on New Year’s Day.

“A famous quotation in the movie The King’s Speech is when King George VI says, ‘I have a voice.’ Thankfully, Mayor Eric Adams has been a courageous voice in combatting the scourge of antisemitism in our city,” said Rabbi Joseph Potasnik, executive vice president of the New York Board of Rabbis. “While some were silent, he was not afraid to shout and stand in solidarity with the Jewish community. He would remind us that antisemitism is anti-Christianity, anti-Islam, and anti-all faiths. We will always be grateful.”

“We are grateful to Mayor Adams, First Deputy Mayor Randy Mastro, and Executive Director Moshe Davis for their unwavering advocacy and support for Jewish New Yorkers at a moment when the community urgently needed government to act,” said Hindy Poupko, senior vice president, UJA Federation of New York. “The recent antisemitic attack at Bondi Beach underscores the ongoing need for efforts like those undertaken by MOCA, including strengthened enforcement tools and training, streamlined security infrastructure for synagogues and Jewish institutions, and citywide educational initiatives - all helping to ensure that Jewish New Yorkers feel safe and supported.”