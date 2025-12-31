Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is set to deliver the opening remarks at New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s inauguration on January 1, the mayoral transition team announced on Tuesday.

"Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez’s presence underscores the leaders central to the movement to usher in a new era for New York City - one focused on delivering an affordability agenda and reimagining what government can do for working people," the transition team said in a statement quoted by Fox News.

The inauguration will mark a break from tradition. While past ceremonies were held for 4,000 ticketed guests at City Hall Plaza, Mamdani will invite “all New Yorkers to join in the festivities with a public block party on Broadway along the historic Canyon of Heroes,” the transition team stated. The event is expected to include “dedicated viewing areas for tens of thousands to gather and participate in the ceremony, ensuring the day belongs to all New Yorkers.”

Ocasio-Cortez campaigned with Mamdani, who will become New York City’s first Muslim mayor. “For the many New Yorkers who have long felt betrayed by a broken status quo, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez embodies a new kind of politics that puts working people at the heart of it,” Mamdani said. “I’ve been so proud to count her as a partner across the many stages of our people-powered movement - from the primary campaign to our Forest Hills rally in October to the very first day of the transition - and I’m honored that she’ll be a part of our historic City Hall inauguration.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who also campaigned with Mamdani, will administer the oath of office. “I’m honored to swear in our Mayor-Elect at the Old City Hall subway station. His inauguration will represent the blending of our city on a subway filled with cacophony, diversity, challenge and opportunity,” Sanders said in a statement. “The subway is a lifeblood of our city, and a great equalizer for New Yorkers. All of us are treated the same on the subway; it connects and binds New Yorkers in our daily lives. For all of our strengths and weaknesses as individuals, we ride together on the train, to places far and wide.”

“Zohran is our next mayor because he understands how important it is that New Yorkers living side-by-side all deserve a city that we can thrive in, no matter what subway line you use,” Sanders added.

Mamdani has faced criticism for his policies and particularly for his anti-Israel stance, after refusing to disavow the phrase “globalize the intifada,” and for criticizing Israel on October 8, 2023 - just one day after the Hamas massacre in southern Israel.

He has repeatedly accused Israel of war crimes in its battle against Hamas in Gaza, and has vowed to arrest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visits New York City.

Ocasio-Cortez, known by her initials AOC, is a member of “The Squad” of anti-Israel Democrats and has a history of anti-Israel behavior, including accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinian Arabs and advocating for cuts to US military aid to Israel until humanitarian relief flows freely in Gaza.

Sanders has also been critical of Israel’s government and claimed in September that Israel is committing "genocide" in Gaza, marking the first time he used this controversial term to describe the ongoing conflict.

In late July, the Senate rejected a resolution , introduced by Sanders, that would have blocked American arms transfers to Israel.