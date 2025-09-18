US Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), one of the most vocal critics of Israel, claimed on Wednesday that Israel is committing "genocide" in Gaza.

Sanders’ marks the first time he has used this controversial term to describe the ongoing conflict, a move that could embolden other progressive lawmakers to follow suit.

Sanders, who has been under increasing pressure from his political base for not previously labeling the war a genocide, did not mince words.

"The intent is clear. The conclusion is inescapable: Israel is committing genocide in Gaza," he stated. His comments follow a report by a United Nations commission investigating the war, which claimed that Israel was committing genocide in the coastal enclave.

Sanders is the first sitting US senator to make such a definitive declaration. He doubled down on his position, stating, "The truth is, whether you call it genocide or ethnic cleansing or mass atrocities or war crimes, the path forward is clear. We, as Americans, must end our complicity in the slaughter of the Palestinian people."

The Jewish senator recently vehemently denounced the visit of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Washington, D.C., for a meeting with President Donald Trump.

Sanders characterized the day as "a shameful day in America," citing the International Criminal Court's (ICC) issuance of arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged "war crimes."

While neither Israel nor the US are state parties of the ICC, Senator Sanders wrote, "Today, a war criminal under indictment from the ICC will be welcomed to the White House."

In late July, the Senate rejected a resolution , introduced by Sanders, that would have blocked American arms transfers to Israel.