Two men accused of throwing homemade explosive devices near New York City’s mayoral residence were inspired by the Islamic State terror group and sought to carry out an attack larger than the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, according to a federal complaint unsealed Monday.

Emir Balat, 18, and Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, are expected to appear in Manhattan federal court on charges including attempting to provide material support to a terrorist organization and using a weapon of mass destruction.

Authorities said the pair traveled from Pennsylvania to New York City and brought improvised explosive devices to a protest outside Gracie Mansion, the official residence of Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

According to investigators, Kayumi declared "ISIS" as the motivation for his actions while being taken into custody. Balat later told authorities that he had pledged allegiance to the extremist organization.

The federal complaint states that investigators asked Balat whether the suspects intended to carry out an attack similar to the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. Balat allegedly responded that their goal was "even bigger," noting that the Boston attack resulted in three deaths.

The devices were thrown on Saturday during clashes between participants in an anti-Islam protest and a larger group of counterdemonstrators gathered outside the residence. Mamdani and his wife were not at the location at the time.

Authorities said Kayumi handed one explosive device to Balat, who threw it into the crowd. The device contained TATP explosive material, a fuse, and an outer layer of nuts and bolts intended to increase harm. A second device was later dropped near police officers.

Neither device detonated.

Police officers quickly subdued Balat after the devices were thrown and subsequently arrested both suspects.

New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch described the incident as an "ISIS-inspired act of terrorism" during a briefing Monday.

Investigators said an automated license plate reader recorded the suspects entering New York City from New Jersey less than an hour before the incident.

Authorities later located the vehicle a few blocks from where the arrests occurred. A search of the car uncovered a fuse, a metal container, and a written list of chemical components that could be used to construct explosive devices.

Police also conducted searches connected to the investigation in Pennsylvania, including in Middletown Township and nearby Newtown, according to local authorities.

The protest outside the mayor’s residence had been organized by activist Jake Lang, a critic of Mamdani. The gathering drew a significantly larger group of counterprotesters, and tensions escalated before the explosive devices were thrown.

One protest participant, Ian McGinnis, 21, was arrested after allegedly using pepper spray against counterprotesters. Court records show he pleaded not guilty to assault and aggravated harassment charges and was released without bail.

Three additional individuals were briefly taken into custody but were later released without charges.