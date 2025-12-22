The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has issued a detailed report expressing concern over appointments to New York City Mayor-elect Zoran Mamdani’s transition team, citing alleged antisemitic statements, anti-Israel activity, and associations among a significant number of appointees.

According to the ADL report, the organization has closely monitored the mayor-elect’s transition team, Transition Committee appointments, public statements, and early policy signals. ADL stated that it remains deeply concerned that some of these developments could affect the safety and security of New York City’s Jewish community.

The report highlights the December 17 appointment of Catherine Almonte Da Costa as Director of Appointments, a senior role responsible for recruiting and staffing the incoming administration. ADL said it identified antisemitic social media posts made by Da Costa between 2011 and 2012, including references to “money hungry Jews” and other classic antisemitic tropes. ADL described the posts as “indefensible.” Da Costa resigned on December 18, less than 24 hours after the findings were made public. Mamdani later told reporters that his team was changing its vetting process and said the administration would operate under a “standard of excellence,” including accountability when standards are not met.

ADL reported that on November 24, Mamdani announced more than 400 individuals appointed to serve on 17 Transition Committees tasked with recruiting senior staff and shaping policy direction. Following its review, ADL said that at least 20 percent of the appointees have a documented history of engaging in antisemitic, anti-Zionist, or anti-Israel rhetoric, or have ties to organizations that promote such views.

According to the report, the activities identified by ADL include spreading classic antisemitic tropes, vilifying supporters of Jewish self-determination, undermining the legitimacy of the State of Israel, expressing support for Hamas and its October 7 terror attack, and celebrating or justifying violence against Jews. ADL emphasized that it distinguishes between legitimate criticism of Israeli government policy and antisemitism.

The report stated that several appointees have publicly supported or participated in anti-Israel campus encampments during the spring of 2024. ADL said these encampments were associated with a sharp rise in antisemitic incidents on campus and, in some cases, included demands viewed as undermining Jewish student life. ADL documented that at least five appointees attended such encampments, while others publicly defended them and denied the presence of antisemitism, despite reported displays of pro-terror slogans and calls for violence.

ADL also cited ties between transition committee members and organizations such as Students for Justice in Palestine, Jewish Voice for Peace, and Within Our Lifetime. The report said these groups have publicly glorified Hamas’s October 7 attack, advocated for the dismantling of Zionism, or led demonstrations that ADL says have included antisemitic rhetoric and harassment of Jewish institutions.

In addition, ADL reported that at least four transition committee appointees have ties to Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan or the organization itself. The report noted that Farrakhan has a long history of antisemitic rhetoric and that some appointees have publicly praised him, defended his statements, or participated in Nation of Islam events.

The report detailed specific social media posts by transition committee members made in the aftermath of the October 7 attack, including statements characterizing the attack as justified “resistance” or dismissing documented acts of rape and kidnapping as propaganda. ADL said such remarks are particularly troubling given the advisory role these individuals hold in shaping the incoming administration.

While noting that many transition appointees did not raise concerns and that at least 25 individuals have a history of supporting the Jewish community or working with ADL and partner organizations, ADL said the overall composition of the transition committees raises serious questions about the standards applied during the vetting process.

ADL acknowledged that Mamdani has publicly condemned antisemitic violence, including describing a December 14 shooting in Sydney, Australia, as “a vile act of antisemitic terror,” and has held meetings with Jewish community leaders, including representatives of the Satmar community and the New York Board of Rabbis. However, ADL said that the number of appointees with concerning records appears inconsistent with campaign commitments to prioritize Jewish safety.

The organization posed a series of questions to the mayor-elect regarding whether the documented statements and associations were identified during vetting, how they were deemed acceptable, and what standards will be applied to permanent administration appointments. ADL said it will continue to monitor the transition and assess how the incoming administration’s actions impact Jewish communal safety in New York City.