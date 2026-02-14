A New York City-based drone manufacturer supplying technology to Israel was recently evicted from the Brooklyn Navy Yard, the New York Post reported.

The move comes just six weeks after Zohran Mamdani, a vocal pro-Palestininian, was sworn in as mayor of New York City.

The decision to not renew the lease of Easy Aerial, a company that has long been embroiled in political debates due to its ties with Israeli defense operations, was made by the Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corporation (BNYDC). The BNYDC, which oversees the 300-acre industrial complex, has board members appointed by the mayor. Councilman Lincoln Restler, a member of the city council representing Brooklyn, publicly celebrated the eviction, claiming that the public asset should not be used to support businesses that produce weapons used in warfare.

Easy Aerial’s operations at the Brooklyn Navy Yard have long drawn protests, mainly from groups like “Demilitarize Brooklyn Navy Yard," which have called for the eviction of tenants involved in the defense sector, particularly those linked to Israel. In their protests, the groups pressured City Hall to take action, despite the company’s positive impact on local employment.

State Assemblyman Kalman Yeger, a strong advocate for Israel, expressed concerns about the economic implications of this decision. He criticized the move, suggesting that chasing out companies like Easy Aerial over political differences could harm the local economy and drive away jobs.

Under the previous administration of Mayor Eric Adams, a staunch supporter of Israel, Easy Aerial was celebrated for its role in providing high-tech solutions for both the Israeli Defense Forces and US federal agencies. The company had even been involved in major security operations such as monitoring the Super Bowl and border security.

In addition to supporting Israel, Easy Aerial has a longstanding relationship with the US Air Force, working to monitor activity along the Mexican border. Despite its diverse clientele, its ties to Israel have made it a target for local activists.

Mamdani's office has not commented directly on the political ramifications of the eviction.

A BNYDC spokesperson Claire Holmes claimed to the New York Post that the non-renewal was “for business reasons related to operational and campus compliance matters. Like any landlord, we evaluate renewals based on adherence to lease terms and campus policies."