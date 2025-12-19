Catherine Almonte Da Costa, New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's appointee as New York's director of appointments, was forced to resign after antisemitic social media posts made by her resurfaced, the New York Post reported.

The Anti-Defamation League of New York and New Jersey reposted the offensive posts Da Costa made in 2011 and 2012.

In one post from January 2011, Da Costa wrote on Twitter, now called X: “Money hungry Jews smh." The following June, she wrote: “Woo! Promoted to the upstairs office today! Working alongside these rich Jewish peeps." 12 months later, she wrote: “Far Rockaway train is the Jew train.”

Yesterday afternoon (Thursday), after the posts, which were still up, resurfaced, Da Costa deleted her X account.

The ADL reached out to the Mamdani transition team to ask if it was aware of Da Costa's antisemitic posts.

“Her social media footprint includes posts from more than a decade ago that echo classic antisemitic tropes and otherwise demean Jewish people," the ADL stated. “Tweeting about ‘Money hungry Jews’ is indefensible."

Da Costa resigned shortly after her old posts resurfaced, calling the controversy a "distraction" for the incoming administration.

“I spoke with the Mayor-elect this afternoon, apologized, and expressed my deep regret for my past statements," she said. “These statements are not indicative of who I am. As the mother of Jewish children, I feel a profound sense of sadness and remorse at the harm these words have caused. As this has become a distraction from the work at hand, I have offered my resignation.”