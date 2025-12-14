The IDF on Sunday struck and eliminated Zakaria Yahya al-Hajj, a senior terrorist of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the Jwaya area in southern Lebanon.

As part of his role, he activated agents within Lebanon’s security systems. Additionally, al-Hajj acted to suppress criticism by opponents of Hezbollah in Lebanon.

"The terrorist’s activities constituted a threat to the State of Israel and its civilians, and a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," the IDF stated. "The IDF will continue to operate in order to remove any threat to the State of Israel."

Al-Hajj's elimination is the third in just a few hours: Earlier on Sunday, the IDF struck and eliminated two Hezbollah terrorists in different areas in southern Lebanon within less than an hour.

In the Yater area in southern Lebanon, the IDF struck and eliminated a terrorist who took part in Hezbollah’s attempts to reestablish its infrastructure.

In the Bint Jbeil area in southern Lebanon, the IDF struck and eliminated a terrorist who served as the local representative of Hezbollah.

As part of his role, he was responsible for communication between the terror organization and the residents of the area regarding financial and military subjects. Additionally, the terrorist operated to seize private assets for terror use.

Meanwhile, IDF troops led by the Northern Command, under the direction of the Intelligence Directorate and in cooperation with the Israeli Air Force, have eliminated approximately 40 terrorists in about 30 different areas across southern Lebanon since the beginning of October.

These terrorists are among more than 380 terrorists who have been eliminated since the ceasefire and understandings came into effect, during which the Hezbollah terrorist organization violated the agreement more than 1,900 times.

The IDF stressed, "The terrorists who were eliminated took part in terrorist activity in the area of southern Lebanon, including the reestablishment of terrorist infrastructure sites, weapons smuggling, and liaison between the residents of the area and the Hezbollah headquarters. This constitutes further evidence of the presence and activity of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the area, in complete violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon."

"The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel."