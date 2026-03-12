The IDF on Thursday announced that overnight, the Israeli Air Force, guided by IDF intelligence, struck and eliminated the terrorist Ali Muslim Tabaja, a commander of the Iranian Imam Hossein Division. Additional senior commanders were also eliminated.

The Imam Hussein Division is a military force used by the Iranian Quds Force to strengthen the Iranian axis and to operate against the IDF and Israeli civilians.

The division is composed of thousands of terrorists across the Middle East, and it serves as a force-employment method, providing Hezbollah with significant capabilities.

Eliminated Imam Hossein commanders IDF Spokesperson

During Operations Roaring Lion and Northern Arrows, the division took an active part in the fighting, carrying out multiple terrorist attack plans from Lebanese territory in coordination with the Hezbollah terrorist organization. This included the launch of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and missile fire toward communities in northern Israel.

Tabaja served as a senior commander in operating against the State of Israel. He was a key figure within the division and for the Hezbollah terrorist organization. He has joined the Hezbollah terrorist organization and, over the years, held a series of military roles both within Hezbollah and within the division, including serving as the deputy commander of the division.

Tabaja was appointed as the division’s commander following the elimination of previous commander, Dhu al-Fiqar in Operation Northern Arrows. In addition, he was involved in the process of rebuilding the Hezbollah terrorist organization and maintained ongiong contact with senior members of the axis and Iranian officials.

Additional terrorists were also eliminated in the same strike, including Jihad al-Safira, the Deputy Commander of the Imam Hussein Division, Sager al-Handasa, the division’s UAV officer, and additional senior commanders in the division.