The Gvura Forum, which brings together hundreds of bereaved families who lost loved ones in the "Swords of Iron" war, sent a sharp and determined letter on Thursday to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and members of the Security-Cabinet.

In the letter, the families urge the leadership not to settle for specific achievements but to act towards creating a new strategic reality on the northern border, which includes establishing a significant buffer zone in Lebanon.

"The State of Israel is in one of the most important and critical battles in its history," the families began the letter. "The IDF and all security forces rose like lions against the Iranian enemy and its proxies. These are historic days where Israel is removing an existential threat that has lasted for decades."

The families emphasized the importance of continuing the fight. "Our heroic loved ones had the honor of being part of the history unfolding before our eyes. We tell you - continue until the threat is completely eliminated in all sectors: in the north, the south, in Judea and Samaria, and even in the distant sectors. The people are strong, and the home front is united for victory."

At the heart of the letter is the operational demand for the creation of a new security strip: "Restoring the initiative to Israel and the IDF is one of the important lessons from the severe terrorist attack on Simchat Torah. We, who paid the heavy price in the battles on Lebanese soil, demand that you act to create a buffer zone deep into Lebanon that will ensure the safety of northern residents and Israeli citizens."

The families concluded their letter with a call to complete the mission for which their loved ones went to battle: "We must establish a reality in which no terrorist organization can again pose a threat to the border. Unfortunately, our loved ones did not live to see the mission completed, but we are here to say on their behalf, clearly - be strong and resolute, continue with full force. The people of Israel live, and the people of Israel will prevail."