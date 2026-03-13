i24NEWS military commentator Yossi Yehoshua responds to criticism of Operation Northern Arrows and the claim that Hezbollah's attacks this week are proof that there were no achievements in that operation.

"There were many factors that opposed the activity," Yehoshua recalls, "but in the end we went out and brought victory."

"We reduced Hezbollah to 20% of its capabilities," he notes, "There is no situation in which you reduce the enemy to zero. We need to continue to consolidate the victory. Who could even attack Iran when Hezbollah is sitting on the fence with 100,000 rockets?"

"The incident must be taken in proportion," states Yehoshua