On Tuesday this week, the IDF struck and eliminated the terrorist Abu Dharr Mohammadi, the operations commander in the IRGC’s missile unit within Hezbollah in Beirut.

Mohammadi was a central figure in the military coordination between Hezbollah and the Iranian terror regime, while coordinating and connecting between Hezbollah and Iranian senior officials.

Likewise, Mohammadi was a key figure in Hezbollah’s military force build-up as it related to missiles, focusing on rehabilitating the program following Operation Northern Arrows.

He also served as an authority on the subject of Hezbollah’s strategic weapons.

As part of his role, Mohammadi led the planning and operations processes of Hezbollah’s missile branch, supporting the planning of missile launches toward the State of Israel during Operation Northern Arrows and Roaring Lion.

The IDF is operating with determination against the Hezbollah terrorist organization following its deliberate decision to attack Israel on behalf of the Iranian regime. The IDF will not tolerate any harm to the residents of the State of Israel.