The IDF on Sunday struck and eliminated two Hezbollah terrorists in different areas in southern Lebanon within less than an hour.

In the Yater area in southern Lebanon, the IDF struck and eliminated a terrorist who took part in Hezbollah’s attempts to reestablish its infrastructure.

In the Bint Jbeil area in southern Lebanon, the IDF struck and eliminated a terrorist who served as the local representative of Hezbollah.

As part of his role, he was responsible for communication between the terror organization and the residents of the area regarding financial and military subjects. Additionally, the terrorist operated to seize private assets for terror use.

In an additional strike earlier this afternoon, the IDF struck an additional Hezbollah terrorist, marking the third strike on a Hezbollah terrorist today. The results of the strike are being examined.

The IDF stressed that the terrorists' activities constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.