צה"ל תקף את גשר א-זרריה בנהר הליטאני צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IDF announced that it has attacked the A-Zararia bridge on the Litani River, which had been used as a key passage for Hezbollah militants moving from northern Lebanon to southern Lebanon.

"The IDF attacked the A-Zararia bridge on the Litani River in Lebanon, which was used as a central crossing for terrorists from the Hezbollah terror organization," said the IDF spokesperson.

"Hezbollah used this bridge to travel from north to south Lebanon, prepare for combat against IDF forces, and act against Israeli citizens, thereby endangering Lebanese civilians and causing significant destruction in populated areas. In order to prevent threats to Israeli citizens and further harm to Lebanese civilians, the bridge needed to be attacked.

"Recently, Hezbollah has positioned launchers near the bridge and used it to launch missiles toward Israel. The IDF is acting with force against the terrorist organization's decision to join the conflict and act under the auspices of the Iranian terror regime. The IDF will not allow harm to Israeli citizens."