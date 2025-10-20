Iranian authorities on Sunday announced the execution of a man convicted of spying for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, marking the latest in a string of executions following the June war between the two nations, AFP reported.

"The execution of this spy... was carried out after confirmation by the Supreme Court and the rejection of his pardon request at Qom Prison," said Kazem Mousavi, chief justice of Qom province, as quoted by the judiciary’s Mizan Online website.

The man, whose identity was not disclosed, was hanged Saturday in the holy city of Qom, located south of Tehran. Iranian officials claim the suspect began communicating with Israeli intelligence in October 2023 and was arrested between January and February 2024. Investigators allege he confessed to cooperating with Mossad and transmitting classified information online.

Iran regularly accuses Israel of acts of sabotage on its soil, and regularly captures and executes individuals accused of spying for Israel.

Earlier this month, six individuals were executed in Khuzestan province for alleged terrorism. Less than a week prior, another man described by Iranian officials as one of Israel’s top spies was also hanged.

In August, Iran executed Rouzbeh Vadi, who allegedly provided classified information to the Mossad. Iranian officials claimed Vadi supplied details regarding an Iranian nuclear scientist killed during Israeli airstrikes on Iran in June.

Last year, Iran said it executed a “terrorist” over a drone attack that targeted a defense ministry site in central Iran the year before and who was accused of operating as an officer of the Mossad.

A month prior, Iran claimed that it executed four people who allegedly spied for the Mossad. Iran claimed that the four had met Mossad chief David Barnea and trained in Africa, entering Iran through the Kurdish region in Iraq.

Iran ranks as the second most prolific executioner globally after China, according to human rights organizations including Amnesty International.