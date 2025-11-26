The IDF, Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), and Israel Border Police began operating early Wednesday morning as part of a broad counterterrorism operation in the area of northern Samaria.

“IDF and ISA forces will not allow terrorism to take root in the area and are acting proactively to thwart it,” they said in a joint statement.’

The operation comes a day after security forces eliminated Sultan al-Ghani , the terrorist who murdered Gideon Perry with a hammer and stole his firearm and vehicle on August 18, 2024, at the Baron Industrial Zone near Kedumim. He was eliminated south of Jenin.

During an overnight operation, IDF soldiers apprehended five terrorist accomplices. Following that, the forces encircled the building in which the terrorist was holed up, and after an exchange of fire, the soldiers eliminated him.

During a search in the structure, the soldiers located a “Carlo” style weapon, an M16 weapon, explosives, and magazines with ammunition.