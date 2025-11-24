The terrorist who murdered two Kfir Brigade soldiers, Staff Sergeant Eliya Hilel and Staff Sergeant Diego Gavriel Harsaj, in a ramming attack at the entrance to Shechem (Nablus) a year and a half ago, was eliminated on Monday evening in a firefight with Yamam forces.

According to defense officials, last year, there was a significant setback in the pursuit of the terrorist: the terrorist turned himself in to the Palestinian Authority security forces, and he was supposed to be handed over to Israeli forces.

The PA, in a unilateral move, released him, and contact with him was cut off. Since then, the security forces continued to search for him, without success, until this week.

On Monday evening, Yamam forces managed to locate him in a house in Shechem. The forces surrounded the building and fired two missiles at the house where he was hiding. Following the battle, the forces confirmed that the terrorist was eliminated.