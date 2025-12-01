IDF Chief of Staff LTG Eyal Zamir conducted a field tour and situational assessment today (Monday) in the area of Tammun-Tubas and five areas in the Menashe region, together with the Commander of the Central Command, MG Avi Bluth, the Commander of the Judea and Samaria Division, BG Kobi Heller, the commander of the Israel Border Police in Judea and Samaria, Israel Police BG Nisso Gueta, along with the brigade commanders of the region and additional commanders.

Afterwards, the Chief of the General Staff was presented with the initial inquiry of the activity conducted by ‘Yamas’ troops to apprehend the wanted individuals, during which two terrorists were eliminated.

“Over the past two years, the Central Command has been leading an intense and proactive counterterrorism effort in Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley. We launched an operation in northern Samaria following attempts to establish a terrorist network in the five villages area and the identification of several wanted individuals who fled to the region," Zamir stated.

"We are operating continuously to thwart terrorism and its related infrastructure. We will strengthen the defense and security of the communities in Judea and Samaria. We will not allow this terrorist threat to grow, and we will act to thwart it in advance through proactive offensive activity,” he added.

Regarding the inquiry into the shooting incident, the Chief of Staff noted that these events require a thorough clarification. He instructed that the operational inquiry be completed immediately after the conclusion of the investigation conducted by the Department of Internal Police Investigations.

The Chief of the General Staff expressed great appreciation for all the troops involved in the operation, led by BG Kobi Heller, for the significant achievements of thwarting terrorism in the Judea and Samaria arena over the past period.