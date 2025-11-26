A terrorist on Wednesday evening hurled an explosive toward IDF troops operating in the Qabatiya area during the counterterrorism operation in northern Samaria, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

The troops responded by firing at the terrorist and eliminating him.

Following the elimination of the terrorist, several explosives were located in his vehicle, and were subsequently dismantled by the troops.

No IDF injuries were reported.

Early on Wednesday morning, the IDF announced that soldiers in the Commando Brigade, the Samaria Regional Brigade, and the Menashe Regional Brigade, along with the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and Israel Border Police, began operating as part of a broad counterterrorism operation in the area of northern Samaria.

The operation was launched following a preliminary intelligence identification of attempts to establish terrorist strongholds and construction of terror infrastructures in the area.

As the operation began, and prior to the entry of the forces into the area of the operation, the IAF struck in order to isolate and contain the area.

Following the strikes, the security forces began to operate and search in dozens of structures and questioned suspects in the area. In one of the searches, an observational control room was located, and terror funds were confiscated.

The operation follows IDF, Israel Police, and ISA activity in recent days, in which three terrorists who took part in terror attacks against IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians were eliminated.

The IDF and Shin Bet stated that their forces will "continue to proactively operate in order to prevent the establishment of terrorism in the area and to thwart any threat against Israeli civilians."