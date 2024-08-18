A Palestinian Arab attacked an Israeli with a hammer at the Bar-On industrial area near the town of Kedumim in Samaria on Sunday, stole his gun, and fled the scene.

IDF forces were called to the scene and are searching for the assailant.

Initially, it was reported that the terrorist was entrenched in the industrial area but security officials later said that he fled, possibly in a stolen vehicle with Israeli license plates.

The victim was taken in severe condition to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva. The hospital reported that the victim was in critical condition and that doctors are currently fighting to save his life.

The industrial area, as well as the town of Kedumim, have been put on high alert due to a fear that the terrorist is still in the area. Kedumim residents have been ordered to remain in their homes.

Shirel Popkin, a United Hatzalah paramedic who was first to arrive at the scene, reported: "The victim is a man in his forties who has sustained severe head injuries. I administered initial medical treatment in the factory yard, assisted by an army doctor who evacuated him from the scene in an IDF armored vehicle towards an IDF intensive care ambulance that will transport him to the hospital.”