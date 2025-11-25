As part of a joint IDF and Shin Bet operation in the area of southern Jenin on Tuesday, the forces eliminated the terrorist Sultan al-Ghani, who murdered Gideon Perry with a hammer and stole his firearm and vehicle on August 18th, 2024, at the Baron industrial area near Kdumim.

Since his escape following the attack, the Shin Bet and IDF conducted a consecutive intelligence effort to close the circle and eliminate the terrorist.

During an overnight operation, IDF soldiers apprehended five accomplice terrorists. Following that, the forces encircled the building in which the terrorist was fortified, and after a fire exchange, the soldiers eliminated the terrorist.

Following a search in the structure, the soldiers located a ‘Carlo’ style weapon, an M16 weapon, explosives, and magazines with ammunition.