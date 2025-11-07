Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, a close ally of President Donald Trump and a staunch supporter of Israel, is set to officially announce her candidacy for governor of New York on Friday, according to multiple sources cited by Politico.

Stefanik’s campaign launch will include a video and a statewide tour. She has reportedly secured endorsements from key Republican leaders and elected officials.

A spokesperson declined to comment ahead of the announcement.

Stefanik, who has represented New York’s North Country for six terms, has intensified her criticism of Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul in recent months, repeatedly calling her “the worst governor in America.”

In a statement following Tuesday’s New York City mayoral election, Stefanik tied Hochul to newly elected Zohran Mamdani , who is known for his anti-Israel views and who had been endorsed by Hochul .

“Under Kathy Hochul’s weak catastrophic leadership, New York City has now fallen to a pro-Hamas, Defund the Police, Tax Hiking, Antisemite Jihadist Communist,” Stefanik said, as quoted by Politico.

“She is truly the Worst Governor in America with her desperate endorsement of Commie Mamdani.”

Stefanik rose to prominence when she grilled presidents of universities at a hearing of the House Education Committee, which dealt with the phenomenon of rising antisemitism on college campuses, and exposed their failure to confirm that calls for the genocide of Jews violated their schools’ rules.

Stefanik visited Israel in May of 2024 and spoke at the Knesset , where she criticized then-President Joe Biden for his policy approach to Israel and the war in Gaza.