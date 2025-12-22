US President Donald Trump endorsed Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman in the 2026 New York gubernatorial race, one day after Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) ended her campaign , according to Politico.

“Bruce is MAGA all the way, and has been with me from the very beginning,” Trump declared Saturday on Truth Social.

“Bruce Blakeman is a FANTASTIC guy, will win the big November Election and, without hesitation, has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Governor of the ONCE GREAT STATE OF NEW YORK (IT CAN BE GREAT AGAIN!). BRUCE BLAKEMAN WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”

Blakeman, who is the first Jewish Nassau County executive, is a member of the Jewish Center of Atlantic Beach, an Orthodox congregation. Following Trump’s endorsement, Blakeman wrote on social media that he was “grateful and blessed” to have the President’s support.

Stefanik announced unexpectedly on Friday that she would end her short-lived bid for governor of New York and would not run for another term in Congress.

“While spending precious time with my family this Christmas season, I have made the decision to suspend my campaign for Governor and will not seek re-election to Congress,” Stefanik wrote on social media, adding, “I did not come to this decision lightly for our family.”

Stefanik had long been considered the frontrunner in the Republican primary to challenge incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul in 2026. A recent Siena College poll showed Hochul maintaining a double-digit lead over Blakeman in a potential matchup.

Stefanik rose to prominence when she grilled presidents of universities at a hearing of the House Education Committee, which dealt with the phenomenon of rising antisemitism on college campuses, and exposed their failure to confirm that calls for the genocide of Jews violated their schools’ rules.

Stefanik visited Israel in May of 2024 and spoke at the Knesset , where she criticized then-President Joe Biden for his policy approach to Israel and the war in Gaza.