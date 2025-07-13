Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY), US President Donald Trump's former nominee for Ambassador to the US, commented today (Sunday) on the anniversary of the first assassination attempt against Trump last year when he was shot in the ear during a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"Today marks one year since the horrific assassination attempt on President Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania," Stefanik wrote. "Americans will never forget that God was looking down on President Trump that fateful day and miraculously spared his life by a quarter of an inch."

'We are so proud and blessed that President Trump is saving America in just six months after he was sworn into office," she said. "The American people deserve real answers and much greater transparency on what transpired that day and Congress must work harder to uncover it and release it to the public."

"There are still more questions than answers, and I am going to continue to ask the tough, important questions on the House Intelligence Committee.

Stefanik ended her statement with a call to "FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT!"

The attack occurred on July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania, while Trump was speaking on stage. A gunman, who had accessed a nearby rooftop with a direct line of sight to the former president, opened fire. The shooting resulted in injuries to Trump and others, the death of a bystander, and the death of the shooter.

Last Thursday, Reuters reported that six Secret Service agents have been suspended in connection with the Butler shooting.