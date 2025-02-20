Elise Stefanik, the US Ambassador-Designate to the United Nations, on Wednesday stressed the importance of US support for Israel, after it was announced that the bodies of Shiri Bibas and her young sons Ariel and Kfir, as well as the body of 84-year-old Oded Lifshitz would be returned by Hamas to Israel on Thursday.

“The hearts of the world break to learn of the horrific fate of Shiri Bibas, Ariel Bibas, Kfri Bibas, and Oded Lifshitz. The world must never forget that Hamas terrorists savagely murdered over 1,200 innocent civilians including women, children, babies, and the elderly and took hundreds hostage committing unspeakable atrocities against humanity on October 7th,” wrote Stefanik in a post on X.

“As we learn more about the tragic fates and devastating loss of life of these innocent victims, we are reminded that this must not be Israel’s fight alone but a fight between good and evil, civilization and barbarity,” she added.

“It has never been more important to show our unequivocal support for our most precious ally and it is clear that under President Trump’s leadership, America stands steadfast in support of Israel and the Jewish people. And we will not rest until every hostage is brought home,” wrote Stefanik.

Kfir Bibas made headlines worldwide as he was only nine months old when he was kidnapped from his home to the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, and was the youngest hostage to have been taken that day.

The kidnapping of Shiri, Ariel and Kfir was captured in distressing video footage showing Shiri clutching her two children as they were taken away, and became a symbol of the brutality of the October 7, 2023 not just in Israel but around the world.

The two brothers, with their distinctive red hair, inspired widespread support, with orange becoming a symbolic color for rallies and protests demanding their release.

During her recent confirmation hearing, Stefanik called out the "antisemitic rot within the United Nations."

"There are more resolutions targeting Israel than any other country, any other crisis, combined," she said, before calling out UN Women for "failing to condemn Hamas' terrorist attack and terrorist regime against innocent civilian women, using rape and targeting women specifically, taking them hostage."

"We need to be a voice of moral clarity on the UN Security Council and at the United Nations at large for the world to hear the importance of standing with Israel. And I intend to do that," she said.