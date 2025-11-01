Hamas' Al-Qassam Brigades, the terror group's military wing, have announced that their teams are prepared to recover the remaining bodies of Israeli and foreign hostages buried beyond the "yellow line," where IDF forces are stationed, in an effort to bring about an end to the hostilities.

In a statement, the Al-Qassam Brigades called on mediators and the International Committee of the Red Cross to provide them with heavy engineering equipment, which they claim is necessary to retrieve the bodies.

On Friday night, Hamas transferred to Israel body parts belonging to three unidentified individuals. Forensic examination later confirmed that the remains did not belong to any known hostages.

Israeli officials emphasized that the transfer of the body parts does not constitute a violation of the ceasefire agreement by Hamas. However, they demanded that the terrorist group fulfill its commitment to immediately return all remaining hostage bodies in its possession.