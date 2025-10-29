The Hamas terror group is systematically violating the terms of the current ceasefire and exploiting permission to search Israeli-controlled areas for hostages bodies' for the purpose of locating weapons caches.

According to a Channel 12 report, a few days ago, Israel granted Hamas representatives accompanied by Red Cross teams to access an area beyond the "yellow line" for the purpose of searching for hostages' bodies. During the operation, it became evident that the terrorists were using the opportunity to conduct searches for weapons, in blatant violation of the agreement.

Meanwhile, Hamas continues to breach the ceasefire. On Monday, Master Sergeant (Res.) Yona Efraim Feldbaum, 38, was killed in heavy exchanges of fire in the Rafah area. Feldbaum is the third Israeli soldier to fall in Gaza since the ceasefire began.

Security sources noted that this incident occurred in the same area where previous Hamas violations took place.

The IDF stated it has drawn operational lessons from recent events and remains fully prepared across all fronts, in case fighting should resume.