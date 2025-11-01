An Israeli source has confirmed that none of the remains of three bodies that Hamas transferred to Israel Friday night are a match for any of the remaining 11 hostages.

In an official statement, Hamas deflected the blame, claiming that the transfer was made "so as not to disrupt the process."

The terror group also claimed it had offered to send Israel three samples from unidentified bodies, but Israel declined and requested to receive the bodies for examination.

On Friday evening, the Red Cross announced that it had transferred three bodies from Gaza to Israel.

The bodies have been taken to the National Center for Forensic Medicine in Abu Kabir for identification.

The announcement followed reports in Israeli media that Israel is preparing for the possibility that Hamas may transfer remains that are not definitively identified as belonging to Israeli hostages.

According to the IDF, some of the bodies could include the remains of hostages who have already been returned to Israel.

On Thursday, the bodies of hostages Sahar Baruch and Amiram Cooper were returned to Israel by Hamas.

The terrorist organization still holds the bodies of 11 hostages in the Gaza Strip.