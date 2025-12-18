Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said Wednesday that Israeli strikes targeting Hezbollah do not violate Lebanon’s sovereignty, asserting that it is the Iran-backed terrorist organization that truly undermines the country’s independence.

In an exclusive interview with Al Arabiya English, Sa’ar said that disputes between Israel and Lebanon are “minor” and could be settled easily, pointing instead to Hezbollah and Iran as the real sources of instability.

Sa'ar emphasized that Israel seeks peace and normalization with Lebanon, saying the government aims to “finish” Hezbollah in order to safeguard Israel’s security and “bring Lebanon back to its people.”

Addressing Syria, Sa'ar stated that Israel is interested in reaching a security agreement with Damascus, reiterating that Israel “never had territorial ambitions” in Syria.

“If we did, we could have taken more [territory],” he said, explaining that a mutual security arrangement would serve both nations’ interests. “We don’t want terror activities promoted from Syria,” he stressed.

Turning to Iran, the Foreign Minister said Tehran poses a threat that extends far beyond Israel. He recalled that the United States joined Israel in striking Iranian nuclear sites during the 12-day war in June, underscoring the shared concern over Tehran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons and its role in destabilizing the region.

Regarding Gaza, Sa'ar expressed hope that the current ceasefire would advance to its second phase, but he warned that Hamas’ refusal to disarm remains a central obstacle. “We will not live with a terrorist state on our border,” he declared.

Commenting on the terrorist attack at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, Sa'ar said the incident showed the world was “clearly” not doing enough to combat antisemitism. He urged Western governments to intensify their efforts, particularly in the public and digital spheres.