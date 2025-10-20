צה"ל מסמן את הקו הצהוב ללא קרדיט

The IDF has recently begun physically demarcating the "yellow line" in Gaza, which marks the area over which IDF forces hold control.

In a move intended to clarify the area's exact boundaries and prevent civilians from accidentally crossing into Israeli-controlled territory, the IDF is now placing yellow cement blocks along the border line.

The effort follows instructions by the political echelon, which hopes that it will also help reduce the number of attempted infiltrations by hostile Arab elements.

The IDF currently holds control of approximately 50% of Gaza; the yellow line functions as an armistice line for military and political purposes, signaling the areas in which IDF forces are deployed.