A security source within the Hamas terrorist organization is reporting new information taken from a “confession” extracted from one of those involved in the assassination of Ahmed Zamzam, who served as a senior officer in Hamas' internal security apparatus.

According to the report, the detainee who was interrogated by Hamas was part of a three-man cell that carried out the assassination.

He claimed that a collaborator named Shawqi Abu Nseira summoned him and two additional agents to a meeting with an Israeli intelligence officer, who briefed them on the mission to assassinate Zamzam.

The Israeli intelligence officer, he said during his interrogation, provided them with three pistols fitted with silencers, three electric bicycles, clothing equipped with miniature cameras, and phones connected to wireless earpieces.

He further alleged that the Israeli intelligence officer briefed the three on information regarding the movements of the Hamas officer who was the target of the operation. Hamas’ internal security apparatus is using the arrest to heighten public vigilance for suspicious activity that could indicate attempts by Israeli intelligence agents to gather information on Hamas.