Israel will demarcate the "yellow line" in Gaza, separating the Israeli-controlled areas from the Hamas-controlled areas.

The move is an attempt to warn Gaza residents and terrorists alike where the boundary is and prevent infiltration into Israeli-controlled areas.

The IDF is currently in control of about 50% of Gaza, and the boundary will be marked in a clear visual and physical fashion by the IDF itself. The boundary will be considered a political and security border marking the area of the IDF's deployment within Gaza.

Announcing the decision Friday morning, Defense Minister Israel Katz also warned that Israel will take a firm stance against infiltration attempts, and "any violation or attempt to cross the line will be met with fire."