Captain A., an IDF drone operator, related an account of how he eliminated Hamas's second-in-command, Ra'ad Sa'ad.

"He was in my crosshairs three times already, but not to execute the elimination, but as a target for intelligence collection," A. explained in an interview with Walla!.

He noted that the elimination was not planned. "They directed us from the air while we were providing cover to Brigade 900 in the southern Gaza Strip. From there, we ultimately eliminated Ra'ad Sa'ad. We are familiar with the territory due to our operations over the past two years. There was a very small window of opportunity and weather, which made things more challenging."

According to Cpt. A., "From a professional perspective, there is no difference between a minor terrorist or the most senior terrorist, but when a senior terrorist comes into consideration, the blood is warm. You're sharper. You feel different. It was a great privilege. Another small step to complete the circle. We do what we can against the people who don't deserve to be with us. Bad people. We have to remember why, to remember what they did. It's a great privilege to participate."